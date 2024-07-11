iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 153.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,113,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 18,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWL opened at $49.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.59. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.