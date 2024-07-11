iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW) Stock Price Up 0.1%

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (BATS:IVVW – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.09 and last traded at $50.06. Approximately 3,237 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.35.

About iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF

The iShares S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (IVVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is passively managed, aiming to participate in the price movement of US large-cap stocks, up to a certain cap, while also providing enhanced monthly income through a covered call option writing strategy.

