iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading Up 3%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.10. Approximately 29,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 357,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $568.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,813,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 348.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,094.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

