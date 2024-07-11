ITV (LON:ITV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.69

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 69.69 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 83.75 ($1.07). ITV shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.06), with a volume of 10,909,838 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price objective on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.85, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In related news, insider Graham Cooke bought 16,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £11,897.20 ($15,239.14). Insiders own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

