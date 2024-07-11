Ivanhoe Electric (TSE:IE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.24

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (TSE:IE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.24 and traded as high as C$14.18. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at C$13.77, with a volume of 2,400 shares changing hands.
Ivanhoe Electric Trading Down 1.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 8.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01.
Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile
Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.
