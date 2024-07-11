J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JILL has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

J.Jill Price Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $372.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.65. J.Jill has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. J.Jill had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 136.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

J.Jill Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio is 8.36%.

Insider Activity at J.Jill

In other J.Jill news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,352 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $45,616.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.Jill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in J.Jill by 2,143.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 128,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in J.Jill in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

