Jacques Frederic Kerrest Sells 34,620 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $3,324,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,280 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $313,699.20.

On Friday, June 28th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $199,752.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48.

On Monday, June 10th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,645,972.82.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.39. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. City State Bank raised its holdings in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Okta

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.