Jagdeep Singh Sells 113,264 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) Director Jagdeep Singh sold 113,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $570,850.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,158,635.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jagdeep Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jagdeep Singh sold 79,006 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $397,400.18.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50.

On Friday, May 31st, Jagdeep Singh sold 192,280 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $1,124,838.00.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a current ratio of 10.38. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QS

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

