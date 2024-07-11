James Hassard Sells 15,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,736.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Hassard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, James Hassard sold 15,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $669,900.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $50.80 on Thursday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,640,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after buying an additional 38,523 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after acquiring an additional 674,301 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.