Jefferies Financial Group Increases Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $55.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.41.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,882,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

