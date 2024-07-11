Jefferies Financial Group Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $185.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.52.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $148.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,569 shares of company stock worth $13,909,565 over the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 41,297 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth $9,332,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 197.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

