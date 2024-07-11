John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.30

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.77. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 100,308 shares.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.

Get John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund alerts:

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.