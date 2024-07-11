John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.30

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.30 and traded as high as $11.77. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 100,308 shares.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
