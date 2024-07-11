Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) were down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $126.01 and last traded at $126.21. Approximately 67,469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 317,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.9154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz’s previous dividend of $1.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at $147,577,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter worth about $64,051,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,051,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter valued at $19,063,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

