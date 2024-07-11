Joseph R. Nachman Sells 7,000 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $253,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 288,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,467,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Yelp Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE YELP opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.66 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 68,925 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,994,129 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,121 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,505 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $21,942,000 after acquiring an additional 301,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

