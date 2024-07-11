JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Stock Price Down 8.9%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21. Approximately 689 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.04.

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

