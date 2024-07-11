Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

HSBC downgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXYFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $14.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers investment advisory and discretionary mandates; structured products, securities execution and advisory, private markets and fund offering; wealth planning, family office services; asset servicing, and lombard lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.