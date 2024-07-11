Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares in the company, valued at $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $681,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

Sprout Social Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.10. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $96.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.29 million. Analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $74.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,398 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 37.6% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $22,332,000. Finally, Bwcp LP increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 42.7% in the first quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 290,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after acquiring an additional 87,052 shares during the period.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

