Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,105.23

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,105.23 ($14.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.45). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.60), with a volume of 142,734 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.45) to GBX 1,235 ($15.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.84) to GBX 1,260 ($16.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Report on KNOS
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Kainos Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,923.08%.
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.