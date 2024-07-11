Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,105.23

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,105.23 ($14.16) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($13.45). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,062 ($13.60), with a volume of 142,734 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNOS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.45) to GBX 1,235 ($15.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.84) to GBX 1,260 ($16.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,105.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,065.47. The company has a market cap of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,723.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 19.10 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $8.20. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,923.08%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

