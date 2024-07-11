Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $9,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BZ. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 71,216 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 174,443 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,728,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 421,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kanzhun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,615,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,376,000 after acquiring an additional 216,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Kanzhun during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Kanzhun Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BZ stock opened at $18.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. Kanzhun Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $235.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kanzhun Limited will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kanzhun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BZ

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.