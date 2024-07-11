Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.40

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.63 ($0.02). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02), with a volume of 75,009 shares changing hands.

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.71 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.40.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

