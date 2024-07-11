KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.66

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and traded as high as $14.41. KDDI shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 103,211 shares changing hands.

KDDI Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KDDI Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

