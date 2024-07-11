Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KMT. StockNews.com cut shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

KMT stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $30.60. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other Kennametal news, CEO Sanjay Chowbey purchased 5,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $121,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,275.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Kennametal by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kennametal by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2,552.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

