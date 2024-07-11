Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KVUE. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $17.69 on Wednesday. Kenvue has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,789,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,294,000 after buying an additional 17,908,497 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 134,565,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,773,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 76,501,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kenvue by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,319,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825,611 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kenvue by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 66,665,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

