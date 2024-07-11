Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $12.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 1550754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinross Gold Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.