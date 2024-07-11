Kirkland’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,175 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KIRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.