Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $564,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KIRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of KIRK opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Kirkland’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.75 million for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative return on equity of 870.01% and a negative net margin of 5.28%.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

