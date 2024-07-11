KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at Barclays

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.43.

Shares of KKR opened at $109.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after buying an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 75,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

