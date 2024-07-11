Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) PT Lowered to $58.00 at UBS Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.20% from the stock’s previous close.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

KNX stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

