Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Receives $28.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on KGS. Raymond James upped their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth $11,544,000. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,358.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 644,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 600,055 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 107.8% in the first quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

