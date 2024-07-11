Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives $28.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KURA shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Kura Oncology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $20.33 on Monday. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.67 and a quick ratio of 16.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.77.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Teresa Brophy Bair sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,922.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,884.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 29.2% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,120,000 after purchasing an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,373,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 642,245 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kura Oncology by 281.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 730,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 538,957 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $6,695,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,924,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 275,173 shares during the period.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

Further Reading

