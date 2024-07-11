Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lamb Weston Stock Performance
Shares of LW opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $117.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LW
Lamb Weston Profile
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lamb Weston
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.