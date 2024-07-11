Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Holdings Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $77.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day moving average is $94.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.67 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

