Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 107.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,035,000 after acquiring an additional 663,985 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after acquiring an additional 364,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after purchasing an additional 246,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $78.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.67 and a one year high of $117.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.43.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.