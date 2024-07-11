Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to $104.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

LW opened at $77.98 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $93,553,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,230,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,035,000 after buying an additional 663,985 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $56,699,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 713,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,113,000 after buying an additional 364,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,926,000 after buying an additional 246,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.