Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $96.00 to $141.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 680,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 1,006,436 shares.The stock last traded at $117.35 and had previously closed at $106.18.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,269 shares of company stock worth $2,557,300 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.95.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 54.10%. Analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

