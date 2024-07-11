Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 27,872 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 891,796 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,124,000 after purchasing an additional 193,110 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,772 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 26.1% during the first quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,471,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $76,077,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $41.17 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

