Lazydays (GORV) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Lazydays to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion -$110.27 million -0.29 Lazydays Competitors $9.54 billion $263.48 million -10.09

Profitability

Lazydays’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lazydays and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Risk & Volatility

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ competitors have a beta of 1.44, suggesting that their average stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lazydays and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 239 1225 1732 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 1.51%. Given Lazydays’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Lazydays beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

