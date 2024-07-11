Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $112.26

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $112.26 and last traded at $112.64, with a volume of 46516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

Lear Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day moving average of $131.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. Lear’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $159,174.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $79,611,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 970.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 540,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,373,000 after acquiring an additional 490,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lear by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 981,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391,949 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lear by 196.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 319,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,239,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Further Reading

