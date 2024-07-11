LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

LZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LegalZoom.com from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.21.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

LZ stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a fifty-two week low of $5.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.87 million. Equities analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LegalZoom.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Technology Crossover Management IX Ltd. now owns 16,396,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,198,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,047,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after acquiring an additional 138,702 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,777,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in LegalZoom.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 5,734,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 135,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.