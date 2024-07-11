LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $174.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.