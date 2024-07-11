Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $517.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $555.64 and last traded at $554.05, with a volume of 27702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $544.66.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.85 and a 200-day moving average of $476.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

