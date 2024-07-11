Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) were up 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 2,120,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 3,693,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.30 million, a PE ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.69 million. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LESL. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,423,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,230,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,013 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Leslie’s by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 845,615 shares during the period. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,928,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Leslie’s by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,624,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,414,000 after acquiring an additional 647,841 shares during the period.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

