Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) PT Lowered to $475.00

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

LIN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.92.

Get Linde alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $434.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.23. Linde has a fifty-two week low of $361.02 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.