Lip Bu Tan Sells 112,441 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 112,441 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $3,596,987.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,320.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Lip Bu Tan sold 45,476 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $1,444,317.76.

Credo Technology Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.39 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 293,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after acquiring an additional 47,650 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,713,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,302,000 after acquiring an additional 413,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after acquiring an additional 111,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,303 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CRDO. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

