LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.66 and last traded at $7.66. Approximately 3,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 23,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.97.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%.

In other news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,208 shares of company stock valued at $284,733. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

