LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Lowered to $313.00 at Barclays

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $284.40.

Shares of LPLA opened at $272.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.53. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $200.18 and a fifty-two week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Analysts forecast that LPL Financial will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

