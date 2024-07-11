LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Trading Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $319.00 to $313.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. LPL Financial traded as low as $264.80 and last traded at $266.03. Approximately 30,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 520,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.94.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.40.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 6,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $276.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

