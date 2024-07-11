Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.40

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.40 and traded as high as $2.48. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 46,368 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Lument Finance Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lument Finance Trust

Lument Finance Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market cap of $127.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 16.43%. Analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lument Finance Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Lument Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.09%. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Lument Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 110.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 39,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 127,887 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lument Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lument Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.