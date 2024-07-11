Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00. The stock traded as high as C$23.08 and last traded at C$22.96, with a volume of 6844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$610,253.42. In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock worth $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of C$305.68 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

