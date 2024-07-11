LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Lowered to $101.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LYB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.77.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.85 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $88.46 and a 12-month high of $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.3% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 15.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 53.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.1% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.