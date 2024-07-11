Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.14.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.29. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $203.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Lanigan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, with a total value of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Malibu Boats by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

